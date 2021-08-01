Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar

SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with record sales of firearms, has fueled a shortage of ammunition in the United States that’s impacting law enforcement agencies, people seeking personal protection, recreational shooters and hunters — and could deny new gun owners the practice they need to handle their weapons safely.
Manufacturers say they’re producing as much ammunition as they can, but many gun store shelves are empty and prices keep rising. Ammunition imports are way up, but at least one U.S. manufacturer is exporting ammo. All while the pandemic, social unrest and a rise in violent crime have prompted millions to buy guns for protection or to take up shooting for sport.
“We have had a number of firearms instructors cancel their registration to our courses because their agency was short on ammo or they were unable to find ammo to purchase,” said Jason Wuestenberg, executive director of the National Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors Association.
Doug Tangen, firearms instructor at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, the police academy for the state, said the […]
A predictable result of Democrat malfeasance: Defund the Police, release of dangerous prisoners, elimination of bail & bond for criminals, “look the other way policies” when it comes vandalism, theft, car jacking, home invasions, drugs, etc. No consequences! Everyone is scared!
Part of “Wellbeing” includes safety and security of person and property! People must feel the need to arm themselves to accomplish what D governance no longer provides.
Tom —
You really need to stop reading and viewing the MAGAt media disnformation you seem to rely on. Democrats don’t want to defund police, as you describe it, they want to change funding so that police only become involved when necessary, and social services are used in many situations that now lead to police violence. They also want police to be trained longer and differently. Do a search in the SR archive on “police brutality” and you will find some real facts, not the MAGAt disinformation you read.
Stephan, Trump (MAGAt?) is no longer President. He has no power to do anything. We are 6 months into the Biden administration. What people see happening on local & national news in cities across the country and at the southern border is owned by those currently in power, and it’s not pretty. All the things you mention are well and good, but they are not happening, or at least not fast enough! The reality of what is going on is probably why people are taking matters of personal safety into their own hands. It will stop when people feel safe again.
Tom —
You really should stop reading and watching the MAGAt media. The Congress is blocked at every turn by the Trumpist Republican Party, and is required to go through all kinds of hoops to get anything done. The disaster going on in the Republican controlled states compared with the Democratic controlled states should be so obvious I needn’t have to point it out. Just deal with facts, Tom, real facts, not MAGAt fantasies.
Covid, guns, and ammo. Death cult, it does seem so. Maybe they think they’ll shoot the virus. Idiotic.