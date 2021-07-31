Younger Americans report declining national pride as the United States faces a ‘reckoning’: report

Stephan: We are not only destroying our democracy with White supremacy, male dominance, christofascism and the wealth inequality and corruption it has produced, we are also destroying the pride young Americans have in their country. This is very serious business, and not properly appreciated.

Group of people waving American flags Credit: Shutterstock

On Friday, Newsweek reported that new polling reveals a decline in pride to be American among younger generations — and explored some of the factors driving this phenomenon.

“Ipsos polling of 1,026 people between June 25 and 28 showed a similar pattern. Overall, 69 percent said they were proud to be American. This figure was boosted by Gen X and Baby Boomers, with 71 percent and 84 percent respectively saying they were,” reported Jacob Jarvis. “Among Millennials, however, just 52 percent said the same. Of those in Gen Z, 58 percent were proud to be America. It is a majority in both younger brackets, but there is a clear generational divide.”

According to the report, one reason is that the country is facing a “racial reckoning” — driven by recent police killings like the murder of George Floyd and educational revolutions like the 1619 Project that center the role of slavery in the founding of America — which has set off a Read the Full Article