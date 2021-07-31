Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, July 31st, 2021

Poll: Majority of Republicans support use of “force” to save “the traditional American way of life”

Author:     JON SKOLNIK
Source:     Salon
Publication Date:     JULY 30, 2021 11:26AM (EDT)
Stephan:   MAGAT world has become fascinated with civil violence. Why? I think because none of the MAGATs, indeed no American born here has any concept of what mass civil violence in a country is like. It hasn't happened in the United States since 1861, and with their fascination with violence and guns, MAGATs see it as exciting.
MAGATs clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification.  Credit:Roberto Schmidt /AFP/ Getty

Nearly half of all Republicans in the U.S. believe that “a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.”

The revelation, which emerged as a part of a June poll by George Washington University, comes just six months after the January 6 riot, in which thousands of self-described “patriots” stormed the Capitol building to forcibly stop President Biden from being confirmed by the Electoral College. 

While 47% of Republicans agree with the prediction – that a group of patriotic citizens will usurp government authorities and run the country themselves – just 9% of Democrats could say the same. 

The poll, which surveyed 1,753 registered U.S. voters from June 4 to June 23, found a wide set of disparities between Republicans and Democrats on a number of principles.

For example, 82% of Republicans agreed that […]

1 Comment

  1. Will on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:21 am

    When was that “traditional life” to be saved? Pre or post civil war? Just need somewhere to plant my flag as apparently do many based on the photo.