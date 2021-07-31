Poll: Majority of Republicans support use of “force” to save “the traditional American way of life”

Stephan: MAGAT world has become fascinated with civil violence. Why? I think because none of the MAGATs, indeed no American born here has any concept of what mass civil violence in a country is like. It hasn't happened in the United States since 1861, and with their fascination with violence and guns, MAGATs see it as exciting.

MAGATs clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. Credit:Roberto Schmidt /AFP/ Getty



Nearly half of all Republicans in the U.S. believe that “a time will come when patriotic Americans have to take the law into their own hands.”

The revelation, which emerged as a part of a June poll by George Washington University, comes just six months after the January 6 riot, in which thousands of self-described “patriots” stormed the Capitol building to forcibly stop President Biden from being confirmed by the Electoral College.

While 47% of Republicans agree with the prediction – that a group of patriotic citizens will usurp government authorities and run the country themselves – just 9% of Democrats could say the same.

The poll, which surveyed 1,753 registered U.S. voters from June 4 to June 23, found a wide set of disparities between Republicans and Democrats on a number of principles.

For example, 82% of Republicans agreed that […]