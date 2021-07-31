Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, July 31st, 2021

Pandemic Aid Programs Spur a Record Drop in Poverty

Author:     Jason DeParle
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     July 28, 2021
 Link: Pandemic Aid Programs Spur a Record Drop in Poverty
Stephan:   Here is some good news, and further proof of Schwartz' Theorem of Wellbeing. It is so obvious what has happened and why it has happened that only sheer nastiness, greed, and corruption blocks politicians from seeing the lesson in this teaching moment.

WASHINGTON — The huge increase in government aid prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will cut poverty nearly in half this year from prepandemic levels and push the share of Americans in poverty to the lowest level on record, according to the most comprehensive analysis yet of a vast but temporary expansion of the safety net.

The number of poor Americans is expected to fall by nearly 20 million from 2018 levels, a decline of almost 45 percent. The country has never cut poverty so much in such a short period of time, and the development is especially notable since it defies economic headwinds — the economy has nearly seven million fewer jobs than it did before the pandemic.

The extraordinary reduction in poverty has come at extraordinary cost, with annual spending on major programs projected to rise fourfold to more than $1 trillion. Yet without further expensive new measures, millions of families may find the escape from poverty brief. The three programs that cut poverty most — stimulus checks, increased food stamps and expanded unemployment insurance — have ended or […]

Read the Full Article

5 Comments

  1. Mary on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 8:42 am

    Interesting article. Of course, some people handled the rescue money well, others not. How very human!

    • Alan R on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 12:47 am

      Certainly

  2. Will on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:19 am

    Who doesn’t love free money, me for sure. Who do I vote for again?

    • Stephan Schwartz on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:21 pm

      Are you capable of thinking about the wellbeing of anyone else but yourself?

      • Will on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 4:54 pm

        You have a good point but I was joking as I see a national minimum income as an evolving idea who’s time will come before too long.