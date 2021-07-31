AP-NORC poll: Many Republicans uneasy about party’s future

Stephan: MAGAT world continues to pledge allegiance to Donald Trump, but they are beginning to get a little nervous about the Republican Party's future. I want to see literally millions of people out in the streets demonstrating on behalf of the Voting Rights Bill, and the other bills the Democrats have put forward. The nastiness of the MAGATs will cause them to scream in opposition, but if democracy is to survive in American the moment to stand up for it is now.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Most Republicans want former President Donald Trump to have at least some influence over their party’s direction even as many who side with the GOP say they are uneasy about its future.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research captures widespread unease among Republicans over everything from the direction of the country to the state of American democracy and, in particular, President Joe Biden. Just 15% approve of the way Biden is handling his job, and 66% continue to say the Democrat was illegitimately elected, a lie perpetuated by Trump that underscores his persistent grip on GOP voters.

Republicans have plenty of concern about their own party, too. Fewer than half of Republicans, 41%, say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future. Just 13% say they are “very” optimistic. And one third, 33%, say they are pessimistic.

Just a few seats shy of majorities in the House and the Senate, Republican leaders hope they are within striking distance of retaking control of Congress in next year’s midterm elections. […]