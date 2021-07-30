Planet’s Vital Signs Are Reaching Dangerous ‘Tipping Points’ Amid Climate Crisis, Scientists Warn

Stephan: Every week now the science community issues another dire warning. But since the Republican Party and its followers have nothing but contempt for science, what desperately needs to be done, doesn't get done. It is the same stupidity that fuels the anti-vaxxers, and it is going to have the same effect. Masses of people will have their lives torn apart and a good number of them will die. I am really, really, tired of stupid.

Human activity may be pushing the climate beyond dangerous ‘tipping points,’ say 14,000 scientists. As the extreme drought emergency continues in California, historically low water levels are visible at Lake Oroville on July 22, 2021 in Oroville, California.

Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty

More than a year after the Covid-19 pandemic shut down economies around the world and sharply reduced worldwide travel—sparking speculation among some that emissions would plummet as a result—a coalition of scientists said in a paper published Wednesday that the planet is nonetheless reaching multiple “tipping points,” with levels of sea ice melt, deforestation, and other markers revealing that urgent action is needed to mitigate the climate emergency.

“The extreme climate events and patterns that we’ve witnessed over the last several years — not to mention the last several weeks — highlight the heightened urgency with which we must address the climate crisis,” said Philip Duffy, co-author of the study and executive director of the Woodwell Climate Research Center in Massachusetts.

The “World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency 2021” which was published in the journal BioScience, states that 18 out of 31 planetary […]