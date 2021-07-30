A global comparison of the life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions of combustion engine and electric passenger cars

Stephan: Can we please stop arguing about this? Here are facts, from a rigorous well-designed study. Electric cars are more supportive of wellbeing than petroleum ones. EVs are the future. Biden is correct, and all the data shows that. It also shows this transition will have an enormous and positive effect on the Matrix of Consciousness and, thus, our lives since all life is interconnected and interdependent.

This wide-ranging life-cycle assessment (LCA) examines the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of passenger cars, including SUVs. Performed separately and in-depth for Europe, the United States, China, and India, the analysis captures the differences among those markets, which are home to about 70% of global new passenger car sales. It considers present and projected future GHG emissions attributable to every stage in the life cycles of both vehicles and fuels, from extracting and processing raw materials through refining and manufacture to operation and eventual recycling or disposal.

In addition to its global scope, the study is methodologically comprehensive in considering all relevant powertrain types, including plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), and an array of fuel types including biofuels, electrofuels, hydrogen, and electricity. The life-cycle GHG emissions of cars registered in 2021 are compared with those of cars expected to be registered in 2030. In addition, this study is distinct from earlier LCA literature in four key aspects: