White Evangelicals Resist Covid-19 Vaccine Most Among Religious Groups

Stephan: I see this as a combination of willful ignorance amongst persons many of whom have overactive right amygdalas and a deliberate political disinformation campaign designed to manipulate them. What makes it so weird is that these people are doing this stupid thing even though many of them will get sick with Covid, and some will die.

At 412 Murrieta, an evangelical church in Southern California, the pastor has frequently preached against Covid-19 vaccines.

Credit: WILL LESTER/SCNG/ZUMA PRESS

More than six months into the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, evangelical Christians are more resistant to getting the vaccine than other major religious groups, according to newly released data.

Some 24% of white evangelicals said in June they wouldn’t be vaccinated, down from 26% in March, according to a study from the Public Religion Research Institute, a nonpartisan group that studies the intersection of religion and public life, and Interfaith Youth Core, a nonprofit focused on interfaith cooperation.

Evangelicals of all races make up about one-quarter of the U.S. population, and health officials say persuading them to get the shot is crucial to slowing the spread of the Delta variant fueling recent increases in Covid-19 cases.

The percentage of white evangelicals who say they have been vaccinated or plan to get the shot as soon as possible was 56% in June, up from 45% in March. That is tied for the lowest figure among groups included in the survey, along with Hispanic protestants, […]