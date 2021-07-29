It’s Time for an Urgent Intervention in the Food System Ruining Our Climate

Stephan: The American form of industrial chemical monoculture agriculture and animal husbandry is sabotaging the environment and must change. Here are the facts.

We need to break this vicious cycle of factory farms polluting water and driving climate change, which causes water crises for people and the environment. Credit: Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

“No force on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” Victor Hugo once said. The time for the Farm System Reform Act is now. We can’t afford to continue the downward spiral from an unsustainable food system. Here’s how we must change it.

Wildfires, heatwaves, hurricanes and droughts: the deadly impacts of climate change are becoming more intense and devastating. While the transition to a real, renewable energy system is imperative to a livable climate future, it’s just as urgent to address the destructive impacts of our industrial food system. The current system is highly concentrated and exploitative, and it’s driving climate change and water shortages.

The first step is passing the Farm System Reform Act.

To address the climate crisis we must break up the big food monopolies and stop the practice of concentrating large numbers of animals on factory farms. The first step is passing the Farm System Reform Act.

