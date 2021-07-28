SHOOTING FOR THE MOON: Jeff Bezos offers Nasa $2billion in exchange for moon contract for Blue Origin to land astronauts in space

Stephan: Tonight I went to hear a charity concert where a dear friend of mine performed and, while I was there, I spoke with another retired friend. When I asked him how he was doing he told me he and his wife are under a lot of stress because. their one car keeps breaking down and since they live on their joint social security they not sure they can buy even a cheap used car. Then I came home and read this story. America's wealth inequality is obscene, gross, and glaring, one in seven families are in poverty, and yet the American tax laws, which are the source of the problem, are unaddressed by the President and Congress, and the disparity is getting worse each year.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos has offered Nasa $2 billion in exchange for a contract to allow astronauts to land on the moon.

The Amazon founder made his offer to administrator Bill Nelson in an open letter on Monday, a week after his own historic rocket launch.

Billionaire Bezos wrote: “Blue Origin is committed to building a future where millions of people live and work in space to benefit the Earth.

“We are convinced that, to advance America’s future in space, NASA must now quickly and assuredly return to the Moon. This is why Blue Origin answered NASA’s urgent call to develop a Human Landing System.

“I believe this mission is important. I am honored to offer these contributions and am grateful to be in a financial position to be able to do so.

“This offer is not a deferral, but is an outright and permanent waiver of those payments.”

SPACEX CHOSEN

In April this year Nasa chose Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build the lunar lander that will eventually put the first woman and person of color on the moon.

Musk’s Starship beat out landers proposed by Bezos’ Blue […]