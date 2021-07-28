Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, July 28th, 2021

Revealed: the true extent of America’s food monopolies, and who pays the price.

Author:     Nina Lakhani, Aliya Uteuova and Alvin Chang
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Wed 14 Jul 2021 06.00 EDT
 Link: Revealed: the true extent of America’s food monopolies, and who pays the price.
Stephan:   Did you realize that if you are a typical American 80% of all the food items you buy in your local market and feed your family are owned by a tiny group of corporations? They package them in different boxes, and ostensibly they are produced by many companies but that is a charade. Those thousands of companies are, in fact, owned by less than a dozen meta-corporations. Read this article, and click through to see the many charts, they will appall you. Americans have no idea what a stranglehold these corporations have on their lives.
A whopping 93% of the sodas Americans drink arre owned by just three companies

A handful of powerful companies control the majority market share of almost 80% of dozens of grocery items bought regularly by ordinary Americans, new analysis reveals.

A joint investigation by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that consumer choice is largely an illusion – despite supermarket shelves and fridges brimming with different brands.

In fact, a few powerful transnational companies dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and fertilizers to slaughterhouses and supermarkets to cereals and beers.

The size, power and profits of these mega companies have expanded thanks to political lobbying and weak regulation which enabled a wave of unchecked mergers and acquisitions. This matters because the size and influence of these mega-companies enables them to largely dictate what America’s 2 million farmers grow and how much they are paid, as well as what consumers eat and how much our groceries cost.

It also means those who harvest, pack and sell us our food have the least power: at least half of the 10 lowest-paid […]

Read the Full Article

3 Comments

  1. Bara on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 7:51 am

    Would love to see how much goes for the packaging/advertising and the CEO/corporate salaries and transport/gas prices. We’re not buying food, we’re subsidizing capitalism! Oh, draining our aquifers to ship plastic bottles mostly of water.

  2. Mary on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:02 am

    Interesting. Another reason NOT to drink sodas and eat packaged foods (and maybe a good reason for enjoying craft beers!) though the tea statistic surprises me a bit. I’ll have to check out who owns the Rishi Tea Company, my favorite teas.

  3. Rev. Dean on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    The “illness-profit system” is creating worse havoc in my life as UPMC has gone crazy with all their prices and I may not be able to see my doctor much anymore because a 15 minute visit now costs over $176, and used to cost only $40 at the most. Of course food prices gouge me also, but I grow 50% of my own food so it does not hurt my budget as much as other people.