Revealed: the true extent of America’s food monopolies, and who pays the price.

Stephan: Did you realize that if you are a typical American 80% of all the food items you buy in your local market and feed your family are owned by a tiny group of corporations? They package them in different boxes, and ostensibly they are produced by many companies but that is a charade. Those thousands of companies are, in fact, owned by less than a dozen meta-corporations. Read this article, and click through to see the many charts, they will appall you. Americans have no idea what a stranglehold these corporations have on their lives.

A whopping 93% of the sodas Americans drink arre owned by just three companies

A handful of powerful companies control the majority market share of almost 80% of dozens of grocery items bought regularly by ordinary Americans, new analysis reveals.

A joint investigation by the Guardian and Food and Water Watch found that consumer choice is largely an illusion – despite supermarket shelves and fridges brimming with different brands.

In fact, a few powerful transnational companies dominate every link of the food supply chain: from seeds and fertilizers to slaughterhouses and supermarkets to cereals and beers.

The size, power and profits of these mega companies have expanded thanks to political lobbying and weak regulation which enabled a wave of unchecked mergers and acquisitions. This matters because the size and influence of these mega-companies enables them to largely dictate what America’s 2 million farmers grow and how much they are paid, as well as what consumers eat and how much our groceries cost.

It also means those who harvest, pack and sell us our food have the least power: at least half of the 10 lowest-paid […]