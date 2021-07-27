Huge data leak shatters the lie that the innocent need not fear surveillance

Stephan: You have probably heard about the Pegasus spyware scandal. Here is the best story I have found that lays this complicated tale out in detail.

Companies such as NSO operate in a market that is almost entirely unregulated. Illustration: Guardian Design

Our investigation shows how repressive regimes can buy and use the kind of spying tools Edward Snowden warned us.

Billions of people are inseparable from their phones. Their devices are within reach – and earshot – for almost every daily experience, from the most mundane to the most intimate.

Few pause to think that their phones can be transformed into surveillance devices, with someone thousands of miles away silently extracting their messages, photos and location, activating their microphone to record them in real time.

Such are the capabilities of Pegasus, the spyware manufactured by NSO Group, the Israeli purveyor of weapons of mass surveillance.

NSO rejects this label. It insists only carefully vetted government intelligence and law enforcement agencies can use Pegasus, and only to penetrate the phones of “legitimate criminal or terror group targets”.

Yet in the coming days the Guardian will be revealing the identities of many innocent people who […]