Disinformation for Hire, a Shadow Industry, Is Quietly Booming

Stephan: The development of this grift was inevitable and utterly predictable. Freedom of Speech does not extend to propagating disinformation that can harm a person's, or a population's wellbeing. But the Congress has been unwilling to create law requiring factual accuracy. That failure assured digital mercenaries would arise. Nations with hostile intentions towards another nation, create and hire such people, and corporations, or rich individuals or groups use them as well. This disinformation seeks to cripple us in some way because it is being created to further an agenda, not foster wellbeing. Doing SR, finding reliable sources, has become much more difficult.

Empty vaccine vials at a vaccination site near Munich in May. Online disinformation campaigns targeting everything from vaccine manufacturers to elections have become a booming business.

Credit: Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

In May, several French and German social media influencers received a strange proposal.

A London-based public relations agency wanted to pay them to promote messages on behalf of a client. A polished three-page document detailed what to say and on which platforms to say it.

But it asked the influencers to push not beauty products or vacation packages, as is typical, but falsehoods tarring Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine. Stranger still, the agency, Fazze, claimed a London address where there is no evidence any such company exists.

Some recipients posted screenshots of the offer. Exposed, Fazze scrubbed its social media accounts. That same week, Brazilian and Indian influencers posted videos echoing Fazze’s script to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The scheme appears to be part of a secretive industry that security analysts and American officials say is exploding in scale: disinformation for hire.

Private firms, straddling traditional marketing and the shadow world of geopolitical influence operations, are […]