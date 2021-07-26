Large study finds COVID-19 is linked to a substantial drop in intelligence

Stephan: This is very alarming news and it is based on a large enough test population that, I think it should be taken very seriously. It suggests that the anti-vaxxers now contracting Covid-19 have done themselves double the harm -- all because of their low cognitive ability which, now it appears, will become even lower. Nationally, the impact is unknown but likely to be very dramatic. As of today, 26 July 2021,34.4 million Americans have contracted this disease. What do you think will be the effect of lowering the cognitive abilities of 10% of our population? As the resport say,"Previous research has also found that a large proportion of COVID-19 survivors are affected by neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications." What this tells me is that we are going to be living with the effects of Covid-19 for a generation. It will fade from the news, but it will still be active in our lives. This also tells us that there has been, and continues to be, a previously unrecognized social impact on America as a result of the disinformation, and anti-vaxxer nonsense promulgated by Republican officials. I am going to look for additional papers, this is a major trend, a kind of cultural wound.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

People who have recovered from COVID-19 tend to score significantly lower on an intelligence test compared to those who have not contracted the virus, according to new research published in The Lancet journal EClinicalMedicine. The findings suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can produce substantial reductions in cognitive ability, especially among those with more severe illness.

“By coincidence, the pandemic escalated in the United Kingdom in the middle of when I was collecting cognitive and mental health data at very large scale as part of the BBC2 Horizon collaboration the Great British Intelligence Test,” said lead researcher Adam Hampshire (@HampshireHub), an associate professor in the Computational, Cognitive and Clinical Neuroimaging Laboratory at Imperial College London.

