Large study finds COVID-19 is linked to a substantial drop in intelligence

Stephan: This is very alarming news and it is based on a large enough test population that, I think it should be taken very seriously. It suggests that the anti-vaxxers now contracting Covid-19 have done themselves double the harm -- all because of their low cognitive ability which, now it appears, will become even lower. Nationally, the impact is unknown but likely to be very dramatic. As of today, 26 July 2021,34.4 million Americans have contracted this disease. What do you think will be the effect of lowering the cognitive abilities of 10% of our population? As the resport say,"Previous research has also found that a large proportion of COVID-19 survivors are affected by neuropsychiatric and cognitive complications."
What this tells me is that we are going to be living with the effects of Covid-19 for a generation. It will fade from the news, but it will still be active in our lives. This also tells us that there has been, and continues to be, a previously unrecognized social impact on America as a result of the disinformation, and anti-vaxxer nonsense promulgated by Republican officials.
I am going to look for additional papers, this is a major trend, a kind of cultural wound.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 tend to score significantly lower on an intelligence test compared to those who have not contracted the virus, according to new research published in The Lancet journal EClinicalMedicine. The findings suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 can produce substantial reductions in cognitive ability, especially among those with more severe illness.
“By coincidence, the pandemic escalated in the United Kingdom in the middle of when I was collecting cognitive and mental health data at very large scale as part of the BBC2 Horizon collaboration the Great British Intelligence Test,” said lead researcher Adam Hampshire (@HampshireHub), an associate professor in the Computational, Cognitive and Clinical Neuroimaging Laboratory at Imperial College London.
I got Covid in January, 2020 and, like many others, I am still struggling with health issues in the aftermath. For me, it is mostly chronic fatigue, the most common symptom for “long haulers.” I am a member of Survivor Corp, the largest online support group for Covid survivors, with over 170,000 members. I joined about 17 months ago. With a group that large I can’t read all the comments of any given day, but for every day of my 17 months, I have spent at least an hour per day scanning member comments. An astonishing percentage of members continue to cope with “brain fog” and other cognitive problems, with no effective treatment and no relief in sight. It is heartbreaking how many are also dealing multiple other types of serious health issues as well.
Over the 17 months, very few people have yet to report a full recovery. Most, like me, seem to be making little progress in improving our health. In recent months I have observed two definite trends develop.
One trend is that the most improvement is achieved by getting vaccinated, rather than by any other treatment administered. It is estimated that about 40 percent of those members who have been vaccinated report marked improvement or complete remediation of all symptoms, usually within a few days of the first vaccine; some after their second dose.
The second notable trend is the increase in suicidal ideations. I don’t recall reading any such comments in the early months of the group’s existence. However, now I see several postings every day from members who say they can’t deal with the suffering anymore and just want to end it all. These are usually people who have been struggling for a year or more with very serious health issues. It is very sad, but the group does offer support they are not finding elsewhere. I hope it is enough for them.
Our country and our world are going to be grappling with the aftermath of the pandemic for a very long time.