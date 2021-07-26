Iran is ‘water bankrupt’, says former regime environment official

Stephan: This is an early example of what I see as a growing trend, and I think we are going to see much more of this. Water is destiny, and it is going to internationally shape geopolitics and inner-nationally social stability.

Iran’s former deputy environment minister Kaveh Madani being interviewed on CNN about the Iranian water shortage. Video screengrab

Mismanagement is to blame and much of the damage is irreversible, according to exiled minister Kaveh Madani

Days of protests over water shortages have rapidly evolved into anti-regime demonstrations across the country

LONDON: Iran is “water bankrupt” due to years of mismanagement by the regime, according to an exiled member of Tehran’s environmental ministry. The result is the severe water shortages that have triggered days of unrest and violence.

Scientist Kaveh Madani, Iran’s former deputy environment minister, told The Times newspaper that all sources of water are running dry, including rivers, reservoirs and groundwater.

The collapse of these essential systems even prompted Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to admit that the protesters might have a point. “We cannot really blame the people,” he said of the thousands of Iranians who have taken to the streets in Khuzestan Province in recent days to protest against the shortage of clean drinking water. At least eight protesters have been killed in the regime’s crackdown on the demonstrations. It has been reported that a […]