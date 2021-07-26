How Virginia Won the South’s Strongest Voting Rights Act

Stephan: Here is some good news which, since I come Virginia, I particularly appreciate. As Florida, Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Missouri and other former slave states have militantly sought to destroy democracy, Virginia went in the opposite direction as this report describes. Bravo Virginia.

Joan Trumpauer Mulholland, one of the Freedom Riders who was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi, in 1961, speaks to voting rights activists during a stop of Black Voters Matter’s “Freedom Ride for Voting Rights” bus tour at Monroe Park on June 25, 2021, in Richmond, Virginia.

Credit: Alex Wong / Getty

On July 1, the same day that the U.S. Supreme Court narrowed the only major section of the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 still in force with its ruling in the Arizona case Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Virginia Voting Rights Act went into effect, providing broad protections against voter suppression, discrimination, and intimidation. As Republican-controlled states across the South raced to establish new voting restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 Shelby County v. Holder decision gutting the Voting Rights Act, Democratic-controlled Virginia ultimately moved in the opposite direction by passing legislation that will protect the state’s marginalized voters and expand ballot access.

Facing South recently spoke with Tram Nguyen, co-executive director of the voting rights group New Virginia Majority, who helped craft the Virginia law. Modeled after the federal […]