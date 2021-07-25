Mississippi’s attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Stephan: I am really tired of the stupidity and nastiness of the anti-choice people. And with the present Supreme Court, we may soon be headed back to the 1950s when ending an unwanted or medically harmful pregnancy was a major crisis that could cost a woman her life. And you may be sure that if Roe is overturned that illegal abortionists will emerge. I knew two women in the 1950s and early 60s who got kitchen abortions as they were called then, and almost died from Septicemia. I make this prediction with absolute certainty. In addition to making women a subordinate class of humans, what Mississippi and other Red states are trying to do is going to kill thousands of women, as well as their fetuses. The data is irrefutable on this, not just in the U.S. but in other benighted nations. When pregnancy termination is not legally available an illegal version emerges.

Pro-choice women demonstrate in Texas

Mississippi’s attorney general urged the Supreme Court in a Thursday brief to overrule Roe v. Wade next term when the justices review Mississippi’s ban on virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Calling the court’s precedent on abortion “egregiously wrong,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) explicitly set the dispute over Mississippi’s restrictive law on a collision course with the landmark 1973 decision in Roe that first articulated the constitutional right to abortion.

“This Court should overrule Roe and Casey,” Fitch wrote, referring also to the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. “Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong. They have proven hopelessly unworkable. … And nothing but a full break from those cases can stem the harms they have caused.”

Supreme Court precedent tracing back to Roe prohibits states from banning abortion before fetal viability, which occurs around 24 weeks. The Mississippi law to be reviewed during the court’s upcoming term, which begins in October, creates only narrow exceptions from its 15-week ban.

“The court cannot uphold this law in Mississippi without overturning Roe’s core holding,” Nancy […]