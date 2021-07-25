Mississippi’s attorney general asks Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Mississippi’s attorney general urged the Supreme Court in a Thursday brief to overrule Roe v. Wade next term when the justices review Mississippi’s ban on virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Calling the court’s precedent on abortion “egregiously wrong,” Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R) explicitly set the dispute over Mississippi’s restrictive law on a collision course with the landmark 1973 decision in Roe that first articulated the constitutional right to abortion.
“This Court should overrule Roe and Casey,” Fitch wrote, referring also to the court’s 1992 decision in Planned Parenthood v. Casey. “Roe and Casey are egregiously wrong. They have proven hopelessly unworkable. … And nothing but a full break from those cases can stem the harms they have caused.”
Supreme Court precedent tracing back to Roe prohibits states from banning abortion before fetal viability, which occurs around 24 weeks. The Mississippi law to be reviewed during the court’s upcoming term, which begins in October, creates only narrow exceptions from its 15-week ban.
“The court cannot uphold this law in Mississippi without overturning Roe’s core holding,” Nancy […]
Even though the religious right really don’t want it overturned as it is a rally-cry for the troops, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter. SCOTUS will make it a State’s right issue and the blue States will allow it and the red States won’t. Same as today.