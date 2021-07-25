Mapping the Belt and Road initiative: this is where we stand

Stephan: The U.S., I think, is being outplayed by China. SR has been following the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative since it began, and my take is the Chinese are building both economic and geopolitical infrastructure that is going to replace American dominance and influence in those regions o the world. The U.S. offers wars, the Chinese are offering economic development and trading opportunities.

When China’s party and state leader Xi Jinping first announced his plan for a “Silk Road Economic Belt” and “21st Century Maritime Silk Road” in the fall of 2013, the concept sounded vague and its content was difficult to interpret. While this remains true in many respects, the “Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),” as the overall policy is now called, has since been fleshed out somewhat in two policy documents. In these documents, the Chinese authorities define broad and very ambitious goals: Beijing wants to connect participating countries’ infrastructure, but also encourage them to open their markets to China and facilitate trade, to link their financial markets to China’s, to strengthen societal (“people-to-people”) relations, and even align their overall economic development policies with China’s. Projects on the ground are the best indicator for how Beijing aims to achieve these goals.

Since the launch of the project, China has invested more than 100 billion USD into BRI-related infrastructure projects according to the MERICS BRI database. Not included are projects still under construction or in the planning phase, which involve much larger […]