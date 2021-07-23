Idiocracy: a disturbingly prophetic look at the future of America – and our era of stupidity

Stephan: I got two emails today from anti-vaxxers that left me stunned by the idiocy and willful ignorance of their comments. I am not going to repeat them lest some reader take them seriously. How anyone can look at the ongoing illness and death rates, now almost entirely people who have not availed themselves of the opportunity to get vaccinated, and question whether getting vaccinated or not is a good idea simply leaves me shaking my head. It appears you just can't fix stupid, even when a person's life is seriously at risk. And that seems to be the defining trend in many parts of America today.

2020. Grand Rapids, Michigan. USA. President Donald Trump’s last rally before the 2020 Election on November 3, 2020. Grand Rapids was also the site of his final rally in the 2016 election.

Are we living in the age of stupid? The era of the idiot? The answer of course is yes, with examples of monstrous moronicism everywhere – from climate deniers to the “plandemic” crowd who believe Covid-19 was cooked up in Bill Gates’ basement. On the other hand, human beings have always been illogical creatures. A better question is whether we are, as a species, becoming dumberer. If this is already the era of the idiot, what comes next?

An “Idiocracy”, according to film-maker Mike Judge. The Beavis and Butt-head, King of the Hill and Silicon Valley creator’s dystopian 2006 comedy (which he directed and co-wrote with Ethan Cohen) arrived with its own terminology to help us prepare for the upcoming reality TV special that we may call The Collapse of Reality Itself.

Suggesting that morons rather than nerds will inherit the earth, and that the results will be […]