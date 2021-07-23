Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, July 23rd, 2021

Alabama district attorney aims to prosecute a woman for taking a prescribed drug while pregnant

Author:     LIndsay Beyerstein
Source:     Raw Sstory/AlterNet
Publication Date:     22 July 2021
Stephan:   If you are an American woman living in a state-controlled by Republicans, are you comfortable being a second-class citizen; is that okay with you? I ask because you keep voting people into office who are committed to keeping you in that status. Take Alabama, for example.
Kim Blalock and her 8-month-old son. Blalock was charged with prescription fraud after she refilled her pain pills during pregnancy.

Kim Blalock’s spine is a mess. At 36, the Alabama mom is battling a degenerative disc disease as well as arthritis and chronic complications from back surgery. Two months before she got pregnant with her sixth child, a car crash compounded her agony.

Now she has been indicted on a felony charge because, when she was eight months’ pregnant, she refilled a legitimate opioid prescription to treat her crippling pain. If Blalock were to be convicted, her case could set a dire precedent, not only for pregnant people, but for anyone seeking a prescription for a controlled substance in the state.

Blalock says her orthopedist never asked if she were pregnant when she came in to refill her hydrocodone prescription, which she’d had for years. Weeks later, she gave birth to a baby boy with no sign of neonatal abstinence syndrome. A positive drug screen, however, triggered an investigation. Investigators confirmed Blalock had a valid prescription. A pill count proved […]

  1. Gus diZerega on Friday, July 23, 2021 at 3:20 pm

    If the word “evil” has any meaning at all, these Republicans are evil. Those who support them are themselves evil or deluded servants of evil.