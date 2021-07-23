Alabama district attorney aims to prosecute a woman for taking a prescribed drug while pregnant

Stephan: If you are an American woman living in a state-controlled by Republicans, are you comfortable being a second-class citizen; is that okay with you? I ask because you keep voting people into office who are committed to keeping you in that status. Take Alabama, for example.

Kim Blalock and her 8-month-old son. Blalock was charged with prescription fraud after she refilled her pain pills during pregnancy.



Kim Blalock’s spine is a mess. At 36, the Alabama mom is battling a degenerative disc disease as well as arthritis and chronic complications from back surgery. Two months before she got pregnant with her sixth child, a car crash compounded her agony.

Now she has been indicted on a felony charge because, when she was eight months’ pregnant, she refilled a legitimate opioid prescription to treat her crippling pain. If Blalock were to be convicted, her case could set a dire precedent, not only for pregnant people, but for anyone seeking a prescription for a controlled substance in the state.

Blalock says her orthopedist never asked if she were pregnant when she came in to refill her hydrocodone prescription, which she’d had for years. Weeks later, she gave birth to a baby boy with no sign of neonatal abstinence syndrome. A positive drug screen, however, triggered an investigation. Investigators confirmed Blalock had a valid prescription. A pill count proved […]