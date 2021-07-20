Texas Tries to Upend the Legal System With Its Abortion Law

Stephan: The absolute hysteria of the christofascist Right over maintaining male dominance and the legal control of a woman's body has reached this level in Texas. It is another measure of political karma that the women of Texas voted these people into office, and will now live under their control. But, as this excellent essay makes clear, the state is now encouraging people spying on one another for reward, and that takes everything up to another level. And they expand what the Right is doing and how it could play out. I'm sorry, I would not live in Texas.

Pro-choice demonstrations Credit: Sergio Flores/Getty

Efforts in red states to pass increasingly restrictive limits on abortions have ramped up in the past few years as the composition of the Supreme Court has made it more likely that those laws will be upheld. But a new law in Texas that’s set to go into effect on Sept. 1 is especially worrisome.

Not only has Texas banned virtually all abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, a point at which many women do not even know they’re pregnant; it has also provided for enforcement of that ban by private citizens. If you suspect that a Texan is seeking to obtain an abortion after the sixth week of pregnancy, not only will you be able to sue the provider to try to stop it, but if you succeed, you’ll also be entitled to compensation. (And what’s known as the litigation privilege would likely protect you from a defamation claim even if you’re wrong.) The law, known as S.B. 8, effectively enlists the citizenry to act as an anti-abortion Stasi.

All of that would be […]