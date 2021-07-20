China is buying up American farms. Washington wants to crack down.

Stephan: Chinese buying up American farmland. Is that something you knew about? Me neither. Hadn't thought of it, and should have. Is see this as part of the American Diminution Trend. For most of the lives of most of us alive, the U.S. has been the world's single dominant power. But that is changing, climate change is going to exacerbate this process and we are going to see more and more stories like this one.

The push to drain China’s influence from the U.S. economy has reached America’s farm country, as congressional lawmakers from both parties are looking at measures to crack down on foreign purchases of prime agricultural real estate.

Pallets of sod cover part of the 230 acre Kuenzi Turf & Nursery on June 2, 2021 in Salem, Oregon.

Credit: Nathan Howard/Getty

House lawmakers recently advanced legislation to that effect, warning that China’s presence in the American food system poses a national security risk. And key Senate lawmakers have already shown interest in efforts to keep American farms in American hands.

The debate over farm ownership comes amid broader efforts by Congress and the Biden administration to curb the nation’s economic reliance on China, especially in key industries like food, semiconductors and minerals deemed crucial to the supply chain. The call for tighter limits on who owns America’s farms has come from a wide range of political leaders, from former Vice President Mike Pence to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), after gaining momentum seeded in farm states.

“America cannot allow China to control our food supply,” Pence said […]