Combatting the Black Maternal Health Crisis

In the U.S., it’s more dangerous to have a baby in 2021 than it was in 2000. Compared with other high-income countries, the U.S. ranks as one of the worst in maternal mortality, with nearly 700 deaths per year, most of which are preventable, according to a report by the Commonwealth Fund.

This crisis has a disproportionate impact on people of color: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds that Black women are three times more likely to die than white women because of reasons related to pregnancy. Across the world, maternal deaths are decreasing, but in the U.S., a steady rise in maternal mortality has been building into a full-blown health crisis.

Dr. Juliet Nevins, clinical solutions medical director with Aetna, a CVS company, called the crisis “a vicious cycle.” She said women of color enter pregnancy with higher rates of chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, […]