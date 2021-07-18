The striking, growing evidence of the very real Trump coup fears

Stephan: Do you realize that it was Trump's intention to overthrow democracy? Had he been more competent, and had different people been in certain positions it might have happened. Trump is and always has been a wannabe Fuhrer. Is everyone clear about this? Enough evidence has been presented to indict and hold a trial, and there will be more to come. It will become overwhelming. It is my opinion that Donald Trump should be tried, found guilty on the evidence, and sent to prison. The lack of accountability concerning Trump is a historic mistake, which will have long-term consequences. Congress should convene a treason trial, like Nuremberg, and all involved should be held to account.

President Donald Trump leaves the White House to visit St. John’s Church in Washington on June 1, 2020. Walking behind Trump, from left, are Attorney General William P. Barr, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Credit: Patrick Semansky/AP

In the run-up to the 2020 election, the media covered one of the most difficult stories to write about in one of the most difficult presidential administrations it will ever cover: whether President Donald Trump might do something drastic if he lost reelection. Stories on and speculation about Trump potentially calling in the military or even engaging in an attempted coup d’etat were roundly ridiculed by Trump’s allies as the latest bit of alarmism from an anti-Trump press.

Former Trump acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller even testified in May of this year that the media’s “irresponsible commentary” on this topic inflamed the situation ahead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

What we’ve found out since then, though, can be understood as little else but an affirmation […]