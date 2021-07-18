In ‘Critical Step’ for Climate, Biden to Restore Protections for Tongass National Forest

Stephan: Here is some good news. I have a personal interest in this because I have hiked the trails of Tongass National Forest in Alaska. It is extraordinary and true wilderness. This move by Biden reversing Trump's scumminess, is going to have long-term climate importance. Bravo President Biden.

Hikers walk through the Tongass National Forest in southeastern Alaska. (Photo: U.S. Forest Service/Flickr/cc)

Conservation and climate action groups on Thursday applauded the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s announcement of far-reaching new protections for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest as well as a restoration of a key rule that former President Donald Trump rescinded three months before leaving office in a bid to open millions of acres to industrial logging.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the administration would put back in place the Roadless Area Conservation Rule, also known as the Roadless Rule, which Trump exempted Alaska from in a move that outraged Indigenous communities in the region as well as environmental advocates.

“The towering giant trees in the Tongass are ancient and sacred, and they are also one of the best solutions we have to climate change.”

—Abbie Dillen, Earthjustice

With the rule back in effect, companies will again be barred from road construction and large-scale logging in more than half of the 16 million acre forest, which includes five million acres of old-growth trees such as Sitka spruce trees that date back at least 800 years.

The forest serves as a habitat […]