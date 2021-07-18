European Union’s Massive Climate Overhaul Is Just the Beginning

The European Union’s climate plan might be the most ambitious attempt yet to force a major economy to abandon fossil fuels, and by some measures it still won’t be enough to keep global temperatures from rising. But that’s no reason to despair.
The Fit for 55 package — named for its goal of cutting emissions at least 55% from 1990s levels by 2030 — is a staggeringly detailed piece of work. In more than 3,500 pages it lays out a roadmap that includes expanding what is already the world’s biggest carbon market, putting a price on shipping and aviation emissions, and banning the sale of new combustion engine cars. It boosts the EU’s target for solar and wind energy and seeks to make sure buildings are better insulated. A 72 billion-euro ($85 billion) fund will be set up to help vulnerable households and businesses cope with energy price increases.
The European Commission is already facing pushback from member states and industry groups, even as the
All I know much about is Germany and a little of Austria and they were beautiful with huge forests which were very well kept. Of course the huge castles were the main tourist attraction but I found the forests more appealing because I have always loved nature.