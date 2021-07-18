Collapse Raises New Fears About Florida’s Shaky Insurance Market

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for a decade this day was coming when insurance companies would no longer insure Florida coastal real estate. Now it is here. If you own such property I would begin to think seriously about how many years you have left before a trillion-dollar real estate collapse occurs in Florida.

The frequency of natural disasters and the speed at which structures deteriorate in the humid, salty air makes insuring buildings riskier for companies. Credit: Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

Steve Rosenthal escaped with his life when his condo building in Florida crumbled and left him homeless last month, but he still owes more than $100,000 on his mortgage.

Mr. Rosenthal, a 72-year-old restaurant advertising executive, soon received two small insurance checks for living expenses and personal property, but he was still waiting for his big payout. He expects it to be over six figures, but it will probably go to the bank to pay off the mortgage on a condo that no longer exists.

“We’re all freaking out,” he said of survivors of the partial collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. “I don’t want to dip into savings that I wasn’t supposed to touch until I’m 80.”

For Mr. Rosenthal and other survivors of the collapse, sorting out complicated insurance payouts is but one part of starting over after a catastrophic loss. And his fellow Floridians may soon be feeling the shock waves from the […]