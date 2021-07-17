Joe Manchin accepts donation from Fox News PAC

Stephan: Senator Manchin is a man torn between conscience and greed. He likes being a senator, with its perks and prestige, particularly in a low-education state working-class state. He needs money to buy his office, and that is the path he has chosen. That's what makes his behavior so bizarre.

Senator Joe Manchin

A corporate political action committee for the parent company of Fox News, funded partially by the Murdoch family, donated to the 2024 re-election campaign of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, campaign filings show.

A staunch moderate, Manchin’s vote is pivotal in the evenly-divided chamber — and the West Virginia senator has for much of the year used his position to stymie legislation on a number of liberal priorities, instead committing himself to a bipartisan approach criticized roundly within Democratic circles in Washington. In particular, progressives have been hammering Manchin over his support for the filibuster, a major procedural hurdle standing in the way of the legislative agenda favored by President Joe Biden and the vast majority of a currently Democratic-controlled Congress.

The $1,500 donation on June 27 appears to be the first to Manchin from the Fox Corp. PAC, which according to the watchdog organization Open Secrets is funded largely by right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his son, Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch, as well as other […]