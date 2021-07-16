Still miles apart: Americans and the state of U.S. democracy half a year into the Biden presidency

Stephan: This is the first competent survey I have seen on secession. It is appalling. The Great Schism Trend is even more advanced than I had realized. 44 percent, nearly have the people in the South support secession. And a large number of people in the Pacific Northwest similarly would like to secede. I had not fully appreciated the fragility of the United States at this time.

As the country turns 245 years old, Americans have reasons to worry about the state of their democracy. In June 2021, we surveyed a representative sample of Americans and an expert sample of political scientists on the performance of U.S. democracy, the threats it faces, and how their political representatives should address these matters.1 We find deep partisan polarization in perceptions of what is right and wrong with American democracy and the steps that should be taken to fix it. In addition, experts express reservations about current changes to election law at the state level. Still, we find some signs that Americans regard partisan attacks on election administration with skepticism.

Our key findings are:

Constitutional hardball politics like gerrymandering, packing the Supreme Court or blocking Court nominees, voter suppression, abolishing the filibuster, adding new states to the union, or refusing to certify election results enjoy little support among the public and, with few exceptions, among experts. However, these strategies appear to go unpunished by voters when used by elites.