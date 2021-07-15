Right-Wingers Are Taking Over Library Boards to Remove Books on Racism

Stephan: Tonight I went to my island's school board meeting because it turns out we have a small but active White supremacy christofascist community, and they are doing the kind of things described in this article. It is, of course straight out of the Fascist playbook. We are in dangerous circumstances, and it is going to take massive pushback from people who support a society based on fostering wellbeing. Are you going to be part of it?

Lauren Walker / truthout; Adapted: Monica Bertolazz/Soubrette/Getty

When Joe Makula decided to run for the board of the Niles-Maine Public Library in Niles, Illinois, this spring, a community member asked him how he thought the library could better serve the area’s increasingly diverse community.

Many were stunned by his response: “Instead of stocking up on books in seven different languages,” he said. “If we got people to assimilate and learn English, that would do more good.”

At the time of his candidacy, Makula was a known person in Niles, having previously led efforts to impose term limits on elected officials and stop the town mayor from filling vacant trustee positions, but his interest in the library was new. Elizabeth Lynch, a member of #SaveNilesLibrary, says that she does not know what provoked Makula’s involvement, but it quickly became apparent that his goal was “to object to the library being a community center.” He also opposed spending to repair the building’s aging roof and upgrade the facility to better bridge the digital divide separating low-income residents from their more affluent neighbors.

