Right-Wingers Are Taking Over Library Boards to Remove Books on Racism

When Joe Makula decided to run for the board of the Niles-Maine Public Library in Niles, Illinois, this spring, a community member asked him how he thought the library could better serve the area’s increasingly diverse community.
Many were stunned by his response: “Instead of stocking up on books in seven different languages,” he said. “If we got people to assimilate and learn English, that would do more good.”
At the time of his candidacy, Makula was a known person in Niles, having previously led efforts to impose term limits on elected officials and stop the town mayor from filling vacant trustee positions, but his interest in the library was new. Elizabeth Lynch, a member of #SaveNilesLibrary, says that she does not know what provoked Makula’s involvement, but it quickly became apparent that his goal was “to object to the library being a community center.” He also opposed spending to repair the building’s aging roof and upgrade the facility to better bridge the digital divide separating low-income residents from their more affluent neighbors.
People still read books? Who knew, this will get people to the library again!
Well being would have to accompany the mindset that would agree that it didn’t matter whether it was Republicans or Democrats who led the insurrection on our Capitol, wrong is wrong. Joe Makula is obviously intentionally one sided and fears diversity. It’s becoming very easy to identify the one sided Republicans, because the majority of them all use the same catchphrases.
It’s comical, how repeating those catchphrases often, doesn’t actually make them true. I believe more people from both parties are becoming aware, and admitting the truth as it is, thanks to articles like these.
1984, the movie is becoming a reality, unfortunately.
Or “Idiocracy” from 2006 has become the reality.