Thursday, July 15th, 2021

Right-Wingers Are Taking Over Library Boards to Remove Books on Racism

Author:     Eleanor J. Bader
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     July 13, 2021
Stephan:   Tonight I went to my island's school board meeting because it turns out we have a small but active White supremacy christofascist community, and they are doing the kind of things described in this article. It is, of course straight out of the Fascist playbook. We are in dangerous circumstances, and it is going to take massive pushback from people who support a society based on fostering wellbeing. Are you going to be part of it?
Lauren Walker / truthout; Adapted: Monica Bertolazz/Soubrette/Getty

When Joe Makula decided to run for the board of the Niles-Maine Public Library in Niles, Illinois, this spring, a community member asked him how he thought the library could better serve the area’s increasingly diverse community.

Many were stunned by his response: “Instead of stocking up on books in seven different languages,” he said. “If we got people to assimilate and learn English, that would do more good.”

At the time of his candidacy, Makula was a known person in Niles, having previously led efforts to impose term limits on elected officials and stop the town mayor from filling vacant trustee positions, but his interest in the library was new. Elizabeth Lynch, a member of #SaveNilesLibrary, says that she does not know what provoked Makula’s involvement, but it quickly became apparent that his goal was “to object to the library being a community center.” He also opposed spending to repair the building’s aging roof and upgrade the facility to better bridge the digital divide separating low-income residents from their more affluent neighbors.

4 Comments

  1. Will on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 5:37 am

    People still read books? Who knew, this will get people to the library again!

  2. Lori on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 9:31 am

    Well being would have to accompany the mindset that would agree that it didn’t matter whether it was Republicans or Democrats who led the insurrection on our Capitol, wrong is wrong. Joe Makula is obviously intentionally one sided and fears diversity. It’s becoming very easy to identify the one sided Republicans, because the majority of them all use the same catchphrases.
    It’s comical, how repeating those catchphrases often, doesn’t actually make them true. I believe more people from both parties are becoming aware, and admitting the truth as it is, thanks to articles like these.

  3. Rev. Dean on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 10:06 am

    1984, the movie is becoming a reality, unfortunately.

    • Will on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 5:35 am

      Or “Idiocracy” from 2006 has become the reality.