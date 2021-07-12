In 18 Months, Republicans Are Very Likely to Control Congress. Being in Denial Makes It Worse.

Stephan: History would suggest that the Republicans will take both houses of Congress in 2022. If that happens you can kiss democracy goodbye. The only thing that is going to block this from happening is massive, and I do mean massive turn out electing Democrats already in office and new members of both the House and Senate. Are you up to it?

Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell

Since the Civil War, midterm elections have enabled the president’s party to gain ground in the House of Representatives only three times, and those were in single digits. The last few midterms have been typical: In 2006, with Republican George W. Bush in the White House, his party lost 31 House seats. Under Democrat Barack Obama, his party lost 63 seats in 2010 and then 13 seats in 2014. Under Donald Trump, in 2018, Republicans lost 41 seats. Overall, since World War II, losses have averaged 27 seats in the House.

Next year, if Republicans gain just five House seats, Rep. Kevin McCarthy or some other right-wing ideologue will become the House speaker, giving the GOP control over all committees and legislation. In the Senate, where the historic midterm pattern has been similar, a Republican gain of just one seat will reinstall Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader.

To prevent such disastrous results, Democrats would need to replicate what happened the last time the president’s party didn’t lose House or Senate seats in […]