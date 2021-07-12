Awaited Ivermectin Review Is Out

Stephan: MedPage over the years has proven to be a reliable source of accurate medical data. I say this at the beginning because the disinformation and outright nonsense about Ivermectin and Covid make getting reliable information very difficult. I know from correspondence from readers that the Ivermectin issue is causing a lot of confusion. It turns out from this meta-analysis that the drug is neither as good nor as bad as whichever side claims and further research is needed. This is the way science is supposed to work.

Proponents of ivermectin for COVID-19 have long been talking about an expected review and meta-analysis led by Andrew Hill, PhD, of the University of Liverpool.

These results were finally published this week in Open Forum Infectious Diseases, and they’re positive — but they haven’t escaped criticism, and most researchers still want results from a randomized controlled trial.

The review and meta-analysis was conducted as part of the International Ivermectin Project Team from December 2020 to May 2021. Ivermectin proponents said Hill was conducting the analysis for the WHO, but MedPage Today was not able to confirm WHO involvement. Hill did not respond to an email request for comment.

Hill and colleagues assessed 24 randomized trials totaling 3,328 patients that involved some type of control, whether it was standard of care or another therapy. Sample sizes ranged from 24 to 400 participants. Eight of the studies had been published, nine were preprints, six were unpublished results shared for the analysis, and one was reported on a trial registry website.

In the 11 trials (totaling 2,127 patients) that focused on moderate or severe […]