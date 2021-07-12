As climate warms, a rearrangement of world’s plant life looms

Stephan: We are going to see, as this article describes, massive change in the trees and bushes that in large measure create what we call our environment. This is going to impact all life, from insects to birds, to humans. Who but the science community do you think is even considering what this means. If you live in a Red value state does your governor and legislature even believe climate change is real?

Giant sequoias in Sequoia National Park, California Credit: Vladimir Kudinov / Unsplash



Some 56 million years ago, just after the Paleocene epoch gave way to the Eocene, the world suddenly warmed. Scientists continue to debate the ultimate cause of the warming, but they agree on its proximate cause: A huge burst of carbon dioxide entered the atmosphere, raising Earth’s average temperature by 7 to 14 degrees Fahrenheit. The Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), as this event is known, is “the best geologic analog” for modern anthropogenic climate change, said University of Wyoming paleobotanist Ellen Currano.

She studies how the PETM’s sudden warmth affected plants. Darwin famously compared the fossil record to a tattered book missing most of its pages and with all but a few lines obscured. The PETM, which lasted roughly 200,000 years, bears out the analogy. Wyoming’s Bighorn Basin is the only place on Earth where scientists have found plant macrofossils (visible to the naked eye, that is) that date to the PETM. The fossil leaves that Currano and her colleagues have found there paint a vivid portrait.

Before the PETM, […]