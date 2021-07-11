Whitmire: Alabama is dead last for COVID vaccinations. Kay Ivey seems OK with that.

There’s a piece of fortune cookie wisdom passed around the Twitterverse. Maybe you’ve seen it, too.
If you don’t think politics is important, then remember, the mayor in Jaws is still the mayor in Jaws II.
Rattling around loose in my head, that little nugget won’t leave me alone lately — because Chief Brody is waving his arms like a madman from the beach, but our public officials are acting like it’s safe to go back into the water.
But instead of a dorky mayor in a goofy blazer, we have Gov. Kay Ivey.
This week Alabama’s Chief Brody, UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, gave a warning about the big fish offshore. New coronavirus vaccinations have slowed close to a standstill. Test positivity is up. Hospitalizations are, too. The Delta variant is looking for a fat swimmer and we’re the biggest in the sea.
And then she uttered the sort of warning that gets the souvenir shop owners making angry calls to the mayor.
“When you get to that […]
Caution, Darwinism at work!