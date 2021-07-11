Whitmire: Alabama is dead last for COVID vaccinations. Kay Ivey seems OK with that.

Stephan: If you had told me when the Covid Pandemic began that it would kill millions of people worldwide and yet, in the United States, would very quickly morph into a test of one's political affiliation with one party deliberately exposing itself to an illness that could kill or leave one with long term health issues I would have said, no one is that stupid. Well, I was wrong. States governed by Republicans have low vaccination rates, and high death and illness rates. The correlation is so strong it can be used as a political predictor as to how someone voted. Kay Ivey, never known for being a bright bulb, is one of the people propagating this tragic nonsense, and the people of Alabama are dying at disproportionate rates as a result. Thus, proving that voting for the wrong person can kill you.

Alabama Republican Governor Kay Ivey

There’s a piece of fortune cookie wisdom passed around the Twitterverse. Maybe you’ve seen it, too.

If you don’t think politics is important, then remember, the mayor in Jaws is still the mayor in Jaws II.

Rattling around loose in my head, that little nugget won’t leave me alone lately — because Chief Brody is waving his arms like a madman from the beach, but our public officials are acting like it’s safe to go back into the water.

But instead of a dorky mayor in a goofy blazer, we have Gov. Kay Ivey.

This week Alabama’s Chief Brody, UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, gave a warning about the big fish offshore. New coronavirus vaccinations have slowed close to a standstill. Test positivity is up. Hospitalizations are, too. The Delta variant is looking for a fat swimmer and we’re the biggest in the sea.

And then she uttered the sort of warning that gets the souvenir shop owners making angry calls to the mayor.

“When you get to that […]