368 reported cases of child sexual abuse by Catholic Priests in Poland in last 30 months

Stephan: Three times, when I was a boy 11-13 a Roman Catholic priest tried to put his hand down my pants. Each time I, not a Roman Catholic, was so turned off and appalled by the man himself, in two cases particularly their horrible breath, that I instantly stopped them. It left me with a definite attitude about the Catholic clergy. The business of adult men by the thousands trying to fondle the penises and testicles of pre-pubescent boys has clearly been going on for centuries and, until recently, few took much notice of it. To their congregants after all these were God's spokesmen. But over the past several decades the profound sexual dysfunction of the Roman Catholic clergy has become a major issue for the church, particularly in countries where a high percentage of the population belongs to the church. That doesn't mean it has stopped, only that people now know it is a problem. This article about Poland makes the point with hard data. I have seen studies suggesting that as much as 15% of the priests, monks, and brothers are inclined in this way. What amazes me is that although it has cost the Roman Church billions it is still going on. I do note that between 2000 and 2019 the membership in the church has declined by two million people, although Christianity, in general, is shrinking. It should be noted that in the United States this seems to be less about child sexual molestation and more because mainstream Protestant Christianity has become a White supremacist christofascist cult.

Polish Archbishop Wojciech Polak

The Catholic Church has been rocked by the unearthing of yet another clergy sexual abuse scandal with reportedly 368 children sexually abused between July 1, 2018, till December 31, 2020, in Poland.

“Between July 1, 2018, and December 31, 2020, Catholic Church dioceses and monasteries in Poland received 368 reports regarding sexual abuse of minors,” the Institute for Catholic Church Statistics announced on Monday, adding that its report covered the period between 1958 and 2020.

According to the disturbing reports coming in from Poland, it appears that one minor child per day was being sexually abused by a Catholic priest in the country.

It is the second time the episcopate has published a report on pedophilia cases. The first was published in 2019 and showed 382 cases reported between January 1990 and June 2018.It is shockingly learned that 50 percent of all reports concerned children under 15 years of age.

The Catholic Church in Poland has asked for forgiveness for the “evil of the Church” after new figures revealed over 360 incidents of child sexual abuse involving the clergy.

