Four lessons the U.S. can take from Iceland’s hugely successful 4-day workweek trial

Stephan: Schwartz's Theorem of Wellbeing postulates that social policies that foster wellbeing are always easier to implement, more efficient, more productive, longer-lasting, less violent, and much much cheaper. Over the years I have posted numerous examples of this theorem in action, but this is a particularly compelling example of the principle.

Iceland

The country of Iceland has released the analysis of its 4-day work week experiment and the results speak for themselves.

The trials run by Reykjavík City Council and the national government took place from 2015 to 2019 and included about 1% of Iceland’s working population, making it the world’s largest shortened workweek trial to date. The findings show that paying people the same amount to work fewer hours per week results in a happier, healthier workforce with similar or increased productivity. Who knew?

Will Stronge, director of research at Autonomy, a UK think tank that co-conducted a study of the trials, said in a statement: “This study shows that the world’s largest-ever trial of a shorter working week in the public sector was by all measures an overwhelming success. It shows that the public sector is ripe for being a pioneer of shorter working weeks—and lessons can be learned for other governments.”

So what are those lessons we can learn?

1) There’s nothing magical about a 40-hour workweek.

