What to know about a pro-ivermectin group’s study touting the drug versus COVID-19

Stephan: I have lost count of the number of people who have written me urging me to do articles promoting the use of ivermectin as a "cure" for Covid-19. I have explored this by reading everything I can find in the databases and talking with researchers deep into this pandemic. I can find nothing that supports the assertion that ivermectin is an effective remedy against Covid. Rather I have come to see it as a particularly effective example of disinformation propagation. That is also one of my main takeaways from the Trump era and the pandemic. American culture is now defined largely not by facts, but by disinformation. People who think of themselves as thoughtful well-read individuals in fact spew out the most egregious nonsense. Here is Politifact's take on ivermectin. Personally, I wouldn't take it.

A COVID-19 vaccination is administered at a 24-hour, walk-up clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium at Temple University in Philadelphia. Credit: AP

The study was done by researchers affiliated with a group that is campaigning for ivermectin to be approved for COVID-19 use, and they did not declare that affiliation in their study. Experts said ivermectin trials on which the review is based were not high quality.

The FDA warns against taking ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.

Is the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin a “cure” for COVID-19?

We’ve rated False claims such as “mountains of data” show ivermectin “basically obliterates” COVID-19 transmission. Some limited studies suggested that ivermectin can help treat COVID-19; others show no significant impact. Many of the studies had small sample sizes and other limitations.

At the same time, ivermectin has not been universally dismissed as a potential treatment.

A new study has reignited the debate, making claims about fewer coronavirus deaths even though public health authorities say more research is needed.

“New study links ivermectin to ‘large reductions’ in COVID-19 deaths,” reads one headline on the Epoch Times.

The headline exaggerates, […]