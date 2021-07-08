What to know about a pro-ivermectin group’s study touting the drug versus COVID-19

- The study was done by researchers affiliated with a group that is campaigning for ivermectin to be approved for COVID-19 use, and they did not declare that affiliation in their study. Experts said ivermectin trials on which the review is based were not high quality.
- The FDA warns against taking ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19.
Is the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin a “cure” for COVID-19?
We’ve rated False claims such as “mountains of data” show ivermectin “basically obliterates” COVID-19 transmission. Some limited studies suggested that ivermectin can help treat COVID-19; others show no significant impact. Many of the studies had small sample sizes and other limitations.
At the same time, ivermectin has not been universally dismissed as a potential treatment.
A new study has reignited the debate, making claims about fewer coronavirus deaths even though public health authorities say more research is needed.
“New study links ivermectin to ‘large reductions’ in COVID-19 deaths,” reads one headline on the Epoch Times.
The headline exaggerates, […]
Stephan, thank you for your tireless research efforts to keep us informed.
I believe misinformation, and the concept of “if we hear it enough times it must be true” is a very ignorant, and dangerous path for anyone, and it is a great example of extreme rights, clinging to some possible way to be right, about the covid vaccine being dangerous, and ivermectin a miracle drug. Which data shows is false on both counts.
I heard a white woman say “I’m sick of being blamed for slavery” and I asked “who specifically blamed you?” She immediately said “oh everyone, and our senate is blaming us.” Interestingly enough, she also did not receive the covid vaccination, because she said it’s too dangerous.
I asked her where her concrete data on that fact came from. Again, the answer was “well it’s all over the news and internet.”
My response was, that my data sources, were more along the lines of true statistics, from health and government organizations.
I expected to see a “F*CK BIDEN” bumpersticker on her car as she drove away.
It’s very obvious what’s going on nowadays.
Spreading misinformation that cause people harm, and is dangerous to public welfare, should have consequence and penalty.
I totally agree with you, Stephan.