Every person in Maryland who died from COVID-19 was unvaccinated: report

Stephan: Something very strange is going on with the Covid pandemic. I mentioned it yesterday, and published a chart illustrating it graphically, and today more hard data has come in that confirms my observation. The Covid pandemic has entered a phase where it is defined by political affiliation, a situation for which I can find no prior example in history. MAGAts don't get vaccinated, and now those contracting the disease, and dying from it, are almost entirely from this unvaccinated demographic. What is even worse it has become clear that those who contract Covid, even if they survive, often have ongoing health problems brought on by Covid which suggests that MAGAts are going to be having health problems for years to come. Who do you think they will blame? Themselves? Trump? The Republican Party?

Depiction of a COVID-19 patient in the hospital. Credit: Shutterstock.com

The Washington Post cited shocking data released by the state of Maryland that revealed every person who died from COVID-19 there last month wasn’t vaccinated.

“But even as the total number of cases is down, the risk remains for those who are unvaccinated,” said the report. “In addition to the more than 100reported coronavirus deaths in June, Marylanders who haven’t gotten inoculated made up 95 percent of the 2,385 new coronavirus cases and 93 percent of the 6,707 new coronavirus hospitalizations the state saw that month.”

The move comes at the same time that states with lower vaccine rates are now experiencing increases in COVID cases.

Last week in southern Missouri, for example, the hospitals have been so overwhelmed that they were forced to ship patients to Kansas. Some hospitals in central Missouri there have also run out of ventilators and staff. This week, hospitals were forced to send patients to Kansas City or St. Louis out of desperation.