The US power grid isn’t ready for climate change

Stephan: It is very clear to anyone who bothers to look at the data that the American power grid, and in fact the entire U.S.infrastructure, is woefully unprepared to deal with climate change. This is particularly true in states governed by Republicans, and it doesn't take much imagination to conceive of the misery and death these states will be condemned to because of their lack of preparation. This is why the full Biden proposals for rebuilding infrastructure should be passed and implemented as soon as possible.

Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty

In Portland, Oregon, this week, the recorded official temperature reached 115 degrees Fahrenheit, power cables for the city’s streetcars melted, sagging overhead wires forced the light rail to shut down, and more than 6,000 people lost electricity.

But it’s far from the first time extreme weather has caused serious problems with the power grid in recent months. During the winter storm that hit Texas in February, nearly 5 millionpeople lost power. In June, California suggested that residents charge their electric vehicles during off-peak hours to save energy. And for the first time ever, after power outages hit several neighborhoods during this week’s heat wave, New York City officials sent residents an emergency mobile alert urging them to conserve energy.

It’s abundantly clear that the power grid in the United States is not ready for the effects of climate change, including the extreme weather events that come with it. After all, climate change isn’t just increasing the demand for energy to keep people cool or warm amid heat waves and winter storms. It’s also damaging the grid […]