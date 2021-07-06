At least 150 people fatally shot in more than 400 shootings over the Fourth of July weekend

Stephan: America's gun madness becomes more and more violent; it has reached a level you would only expect to see in a war zone. This 4th of July weekend there were 400 shootings, 400!, and 150 people died as a result. Yet, it is easier to buy a gun than it is to vote in many states. I wonder how many people have to be murdered each weekend before any of this changes. Would 1,000 deaths a weekend make any difference? Would 5,000 deaths have an effect? I'm not sure, but we may find out. America is a very dangerous country.

At least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings across the country during the Fourth of July weekend as major cities nationwide confront a surge in violent crime, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.The data, which includes the number of shooting incidents and gun violence victims nationally over a 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, is still evolving and will be updated.In New York, where gun violence has been rising to levels not seen in years, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday, a decrease from the same period last year when 30 people were shot in 25 shootings, the New York Police Department said.

On July 4, the city experienced 12 shooting incidents that involved 13 victims, an increase from last year when there were eight shootings and eight victims, according to the NYPD.So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have spiked almost 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims. CNN […]