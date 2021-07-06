At least 150 people fatally shot in more than 400 shootings over the Fourth of July weekend

At least 150 people were killed by gun violence in more than 400 shootings across the country during the Fourth of July weekend as major cities nationwide confront a surge in violent crime, according to data compiled by the Gun Violence Archive.The data, which includes the number of shooting incidents and gun violence victims nationally over a 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday, is still evolving and will be updated.In New York, where gun violence has been rising to levels not seen in years, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday, a decrease from the same period last year when 30 people were shot in 25 shootings, the New York Police Department said.
On July 4, the city experienced 12 shooting incidents that involved 13 victims, an increase from last year when there were eight shootings and eight victims, according to the NYPD.So far this year, gun violence incidents in New York have spiked almost 40% over the same period in 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims. CNN […]
Gun violence in America needs to be intensively studied. How much of it is gang-related?. How much is drug related? How much can be traced to mental problems? How much is done by those with criminal records?
The constitutional right to own firearms is being seriously abused with every crime involving guns. Crimes committed with guns should be punished much more severely than those without guns, but our legal system has yet to recognize this.
Kenneth you espouse a view that I just can’t understand. What is this worship of gun and gun rights? I grew up on a NC farm in the 50s and 60s and while many had a pistol or two, a shotgun, or a rifle or two no one that I knew worshipped their right to be armed. It wasn’t a thing and now so many are armed to the teeth and still feel that is not enough.
Daily shootings of multiple people, school shootings abound yet you are so afraid and want the data to “prove” that more guns are needed. You like too many in our society believe in the crime and punishment model of life, lock them up for longer than already is the case…USA has more people per cap under lock and key than any other nation on the planet….USA #1!!!
If Sandy Hook did not change the gun culture in the US, nothing will.
I actually had to call 911 on that date and the day before, because someone was shooting “BOMBS” into my alley and yard. Both me and my dog were in shock!
P.S.: It sounded like gunshots as much as it did fireworks. I couldn’t even tell and I have fired a 45 caliber handgun in the Army, as well as a 50 caliber and they sounded just like those fireworks (if that’s what they were).