410 Million People at Risk From Sea Level Rise by 2100, Study Finds

Close to half a billion people could be in the path of sea level rise by 2100, a first-of-its-kind analysis has shown.
The study, published in Nature Communications Tuesday, found that 267 million people currently live on land that is less than two meters (approximately 6.6 feet) above sea level, the range that is the most vulnerable to rising water levels. By 2100, the number at risk could climb to 410 million people.
“These numbers are another wake-up call about the immense number of people at risk in low-lying areas, particularly in vulnerable countries in the global South, where people are often experiencing these risks as part of a toxic mix with other risk factors, currently also including Covid-19,” Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contributing lead author Maarten van Aalst, who was not involved with the study, told The Guardian in response to the results.
Beyond its urgent warning, the new study was notable because of how it took land elevation into account.
“Coastal flood risk assessments require accurate land elevation data,” the […]
I believe it will be sooner than 2100 at the speed things are changing.