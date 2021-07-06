410 Million People at Risk From Sea Level Rise by 2100, Study Finds

Stephan: Four hundred and ten million people displaced and on the move. The impact on every aspect of the societies where these climate change migrations occur can hardly be calculated, let alone prepared for. And yet that is the task humanity will face. We are simply not doing what needs to be done, not as a single country nor as an international coming together. As a result, the impact of these migrations is going to be horrific.

Sea rise about to provoke migration

Close to half a billion people could be in the path of sea level rise by 2100, a first-of-its-kind analysis has shown.

The study, published in Nature Communications Tuesday, found that 267 million people currently live on land that is less than two meters (approximately 6.6 feet) above sea level, the range that is the most vulnerable to rising water levels. By 2100, the number at risk could climb to 410 million people.

“These numbers are another wake-up call about the immense number of people at risk in low-lying areas, particularly in vulnerable countries in the global South, where people are often experiencing these risks as part of a toxic mix with other risk factors, currently also including Covid-19,” Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) contributing lead author Maarten van Aalst, who was not involved with the study, told The Guardian in response to the results.

Beyond its urgent warning, the new study was notable because of how it took land elevation into account.

“Coastal flood risk assessments require accurate land elevation data,” the […]