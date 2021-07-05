W.Va. governor says only a ‘catastrophe’ will push unvaccinated Americans to get shot

Stephan: It appears that in the push to get to herd immunity, 70% to 80% vaccination rate, we have reached the stupid threshold. We fell slightly short of Biden's goal for this date, and I think the Governor of West Virginia, a state notable for stupidity -- they elected Joe Manchin to the senate -- explains why that has happened. There is a percentage of the population, notably the MAGAts, who think Covid-19 is a fraud, and who refuse to get vaccinated. The only thing as Governor Justice, a Republican, points out likely to get them vaccinated is a high death rate in that community. So be it, and I think we are going to see hotspots in Red States across the country

Republican Governor of West Virginia Jim Justice Credit: AP News

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said Sunday that those who are still unvaccinated against COVID-19 will be pushed to get the shot only by a “catastrophe” in which “an awful lot of people die.”

On ABC’s “This Week,” host Martha Raddatz asked the governor what would push those who have not gotten vaccinated in the state “over the edge” to change their minds.

The governor, who in recent weeks has called on hesitant constituents to get the shot, responded, “I hate to say this, but what would put them over the edge is if an awful lot of people die.”

Justice said the “only way” he could see the nearly half of adults in West Virginia who have not yet gotten vaccinated alter their thinking would if be “a catastrophe” occurred “that none of us want.”

The governor said that while the state has launched a lottery to give cash, guns, trucks and other prizes to people who have gotten vaccinated, another lottery is happening in his state in which people are gambling with their lives.

“It’s a death lottery,” […]