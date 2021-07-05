‘Unlike anything I’ve seen at the FTC’: Biden’s chair makes her public debut

Stephan: Here is some more good news from the Biden administration. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which for more than a decade has been in the pocket of the corporations it was supposed to oversee -- but did not -- under its new chair, Lina Khan, is now going in a new healthier direction.

The Federal Trade Commission’s first meeting under new Chair Lina Khan broke decades of precedent by taking place in public. | Graeme Jennings-Pool/Getty

The Federal Trade Commission’s first meeting under new Chair Lina Khan broke decades of precedent Thursday by taking place in public — something unheard-of for the notably secretive antitrust and consumer protection agency.

Then it pushed through a series of actions on progressive Democrats’ wish list: Fines for companies that lie about products being “Made in America.” Greater latitude for launching antitrust probes and lawsuits. And a wider door to writing new regulations — something else the FTC hasn’t done much of in decades.

All this came despite fierce objections from the commission’s two Republicans, in a sign that partisan rancor is also back in vogue at the Biden-era FTC.

Thursday’s videoconferenced session was the first public glimpse of what may lie in store for the 106-year-old agency under its youngest-ever chair, a former Columbia University law professor who made her reputation as a critic of tech giants like Amazon. And fellow tech critics were particularly thrilled.

“More progress was made today […]