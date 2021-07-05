Southern pastors are scared to promote vaccines as white Evangelicals reject science: report

Stephan: Here is another view on the stupid threshold trend. It is amazing to me that the MAGAts have reached this level of anti-science hysteria, but apparently they have. This also explains, I think, the wholly inadequate response to climate change one sees in the Red value states. Basically, the net effect of this trend will be some thousands of White people are going to die from stupidity, as many already have.

As formerly Confederate states struggle with low vaccination rates as the Delta variant of coronavirus spreads across America, pastors stuck between the science of what is best for their flocks and superstitions that their congregants believe.

The rampant stupidity the MAGAts. Note that they are all White people.

“Biden administration and state officials hoped that pastors would play an outsized role in promoting Covid-19 vaccines, but many are wary of alienating their congregants and are declining requests to be more outspoken. Politico spoke with nearly a dozen pastors, many of whom observed that vaccination is too divisive to broach, especially following a year of contentious conversations over race, pandemic limits on in-person worship and mask requirements. Public health officials have hoped that more religious leaders can nudge their congregants to get Covid shots, particularly white evangelicals who are among the most resistant to vaccination,” the publication reported Saturday.

“State health officials are conducting informal focus groups and outreach to try to ease pastors’ concerns about discussing vaccination, but progress is often elusive, they said. Many pastors said they have […]