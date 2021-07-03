Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, July 3rd, 2021

Analysis Reveals the Profound Damage Wrought by GOP-Packed Supreme Court

Author:     Jessica Corbett
Source:     Common Dreams
Publication Date:     July 2, 2021
Stephan:   The three second-raters that Trump and McConnell put on the court, who have aligned themselves with Thomas and Alito two other second-raters appointed by earlier Republican administrations are actively working to render American democracy a pseudo-democracy. I suspect you have already seen several articles from legal scholars making this point in print or on one of the news channels. Here is one that encapsulates an overall assessment. As I have said repeatedly none of this is a coincidence; it is all a carefully planned strategy on the part of Republican White supremacists. We are in a cold civil war, racial in nature as it was in 1861, and the only way to stop this is massive, and I do mean massive, citizen pushback at the ballot box. So which side are you on?
Trump appointed Supreme Court Associate Justices

“The harmful rulings coming out of this court make it critical that Congress pass legislation to protect voting rights and shore up our democracy.”
—Ben Jealous, PFAW

Confirming fears progressive critics shared ahead of the confirmations of all three U.S. Supreme Court Justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, an analysis published Friday details the devastating impact of having a GOP supermajority on the nation’s highest court.

“The 2020-2021 term that just ended shows that our rights are not safe at the Supreme Court, and that we must work to change the makeup of the court,” warns the progressive advocacy group People For the American Way (PFAW) in its latest annual report.

This is the first term that includes Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump appointed after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year. The other two Trump appointees are Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“This Supreme Court is dominated by Trump-appointed justices, with predictably disastrous results for voting rights as well as workers, consumers, and immigrants this term,” said PFAW president Ben Jealous in a statement Friday.

“The harmful rulings coming […]

3 Comments

  1. Rev. Dean on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 6:10 am

    I have always been a critic of the Republican opinions all my life. I cannot believe what they are getting away with now. They have destroyed our Democracy. We now live in an Oligarchy and have been for some decades now. We have to pass this news down to the younger voters as well as the older voters so they can help change things for the better. I am a true believer in the message of Bernie Sanders which is a Social Democracy which really represents a “REAL” Democracy.

    • Lori on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 8:49 am

      Not only do we need to educate our younger voters, we need to take action, on what we are capable of taking action on.
      For instance, since voting laws have been drastically changed by Republicans in Montana, making it literally impossible for thousands of Native Americans on reservations to drive hundreds of miles to vote – I wonder who could get buses to defensively transport them?

  2. Will on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    This reinforces my belief that all federal offices should have a term of service. No life time appointments no matter how much you are loved or hated. Ten years max then out you go.