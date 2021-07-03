Analysis Reveals the Profound Damage Wrought by GOP-Packed Supreme Court

“The harmful rulings coming out of this court make it critical that Congress pass legislation to protect voting rights and shore up our democracy.”
—Ben Jealous, PFAW
Confirming fears progressive critics shared ahead of the confirmations of all three U.S. Supreme Court Justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, an analysis published Friday details the devastating impact of having a GOP supermajority on the nation’s highest court.
“The 2020-2021 term that just ended shows that our rights are not safe at the Supreme Court, and that we must work to change the makeup of the court,” warns the progressive advocacy group People For the American Way (PFAW) in its latest annual report.
This is the first term that includes Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump appointed after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year. The other two Trump appointees are Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.
“This Supreme Court is dominated by Trump-appointed justices, with predictably disastrous results for voting rights as well as workers, consumers, and immigrants this term,” said PFAW president Ben Jealous in a statement Friday.
I have always been a critic of the Republican opinions all my life. I cannot believe what they are getting away with now. They have destroyed our Democracy. We now live in an Oligarchy and have been for some decades now. We have to pass this news down to the younger voters as well as the older voters so they can help change things for the better. I am a true believer in the message of Bernie Sanders which is a Social Democracy which really represents a “REAL” Democracy.
Not only do we need to educate our younger voters, we need to take action, on what we are capable of taking action on.
For instance, since voting laws have been drastically changed by Republicans in Montana, making it literally impossible for thousands of Native Americans on reservations to drive hundreds of miles to vote – I wonder who could get buses to defensively transport them?
This reinforces my belief that all federal offices should have a term of service. No life time appointments no matter how much you are loved or hated. Ten years max then out you go.