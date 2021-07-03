Analysis Reveals the Profound Damage Wrought by GOP-Packed Supreme Court

Stephan: The three second-raters that Trump and McConnell put on the court, who have aligned themselves with Thomas and Alito two other second-raters appointed by earlier Republican administrations are actively working to render American democracy a pseudo-democracy. I suspect you have already seen several articles from legal scholars making this point in print or on one of the news channels. Here is one that encapsulates an overall assessment. As I have said repeatedly none of this is a coincidence; it is all a carefully planned strategy on the part of Republican White supremacists. We are in a cold civil war, racial in nature as it was in 1861, and the only way to stop this is massive, and I do mean massive, citizen pushback at the ballot box. So which side are you on?

—Ben Jealous, PFAW

Confirming fears progressive critics shared ahead of the confirmations of all three U.S. Supreme Court Justices appointed by former President Donald Trump, an analysis published Friday details the devastating impact of having a GOP supermajority on the nation’s highest court.

“The 2020-2021 term that just ended shows that our rights are not safe at the Supreme Court, and that we must work to change the makeup of the court,” warns the progressive advocacy group People For the American Way (PFAW) in its latest annual report.

This is the first term that includes Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who Trump appointed after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year. The other two Trump appointees are Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

“This Supreme Court is dominated by Trump-appointed justices, with predictably disastrous results for voting rights as well as workers, consumers, and immigrants this term,” said PFAW president Ben Jealous in a statement Friday.

“The harmful rulings coming […]