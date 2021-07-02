The Supreme Court Abandons Voting Rights

Stephan: Now you see why the Republicans blocked Garland's appointment to the court and why it has been so important for McConnell and Trump to get three MAGA justices on the court. This is another step in the dismantlement of the substance of American democracy, replacing it with A White supremacy pseudo-democracy. What I am hoping to see in 2022, is a massive turnout of people of color, young people, and Whites who aren't frightened by the country becoming a majority-minority nation. Such a large turnout that it overwhelms all these cowardly voter restriction laws. We are in a cold civil war, no less threatening to America's future than the hot war of the 1860s. If you don't get that, in my opinion, you don't understand what is going on in this country.

Nicholas Konrad/The New York Times

The 1965 Voting Rights Act was one of the most important pieces of legislation in American history. By outlawing racial discrimination in voting and imposing federal oversight in states with histories of discriminating, it finally enforced the 15th Amendment and marked the first time the nation could call itself a truly representative democracy. Until the last decade, the law occupied a sacred spot in the American legal system. In 2006, Congress reauthorized the law nearly unanimously.

Since then, the Supreme Court’s conservative majority has been dismantling it, piece by piece.

The latest blow came Thursday, when all six conservative justices voted to uphold two Arizona voting laws despite lower federal courts finding clear evidence that the laws make voting harder for voters of color — whether Black, Latino or Native American. One law requires election officials to throw out ballots that were cast in the wrong precinct; the other bars most people and groups from collecting voters’ absentee ballots and dropping them off at polling places.

Under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which bars […]