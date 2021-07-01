The Climate Crisis Is a Crime Story

Stephan: In the American oligarchy, the rich can buy justice to suit their needs, or avoid having to be held responsible for the most heinous crimes. Look at Donald Rumsfeld, a man responsible for mass death in multiple countries who died today without ever being held truly accountable for what he had done. Of consider another Donald, Donald Trump. And then there are entire industries who simply buy the kind of governance that suits them. History will see climate change, I believe, as a crime against humanity that was completely avoidable.

Firefighting vessels attempt to extinguish the blaze aboard the supertanker Mega Borg in the Gulf of Mexico in June 1990, near Galveston, Tex. The vessel, which carried more than three times as much oil as the Exxon Valdez, burned uncontrollably for two days. Credit: Paul S. Howell / Liaison

Every person on Earth today is living in a crime scene.

This crime has been going on for decades. We see its effects in the horrific heat and wildfires unfolding this summer in the American West; in the mega-storms that were so numerous in 2020 that scientists ran out of names for them; in the global projections that sea levels are set to rise by at least 20 feet. Our only hope is to slow this inexorable ascent so our children may figure out some way to cope.

This crime threatens today’s young people most of all and calls into question the very survival of civilization. And yet the criminals responsible for this devastation are still at large. Indeed, they continue to perpetrate their crime, and even make money from it, not least because their […]