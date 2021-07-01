Senior ExxonMobil lobbyist captured on camera revealing 11 senators they control

Stephan: The level of corruption in the U.S. Congress is gobsmacking, and completely shameless. Here we have an oil industry lobbyist bragging how he has 11 Senators under his control.

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, one of the Congressional whores owned by Exxon/Mobile

While many oil companies are diversifying with natural gas, it appears ExxonMobil is going all-in battling to keep “big oil” alive and well.

"Keith McCoy is a senior ExxonMobil lobbyist on Capitol Hill and has represented the company in its liaison with the U.S. Congress for the last eight years," explained the report.

“Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes. Did we hide our science? Absolutely not,” said McCoy on camera. “Did we join some of these shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that’s true. But there’s nothing, there’s nothing illegal about that. We were looking out for our investments. We were looking out for our shareholders.”

McCoy compared his work with elected officials to fishing with ExxonMobil who supplies the “bait” before it “reels in” the official on issues like a carbon tax, electric cars, taxation and infrastructure.

“When you have an opportunity […]