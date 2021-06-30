‘We’re gonna be in a civil war’: Trump supporter warns of more violence if the ex-president isn’t reinstated

Stephan: I had two readers write me this morning admonishing me "that no one would want a civil war." Sorry, but that is not correct. There are hundreds of thousands, perhaps several million, Americans apparently who would relish it. Because we have not had civil mass violence on our soil in living memory -- something that makes America unique -- such people have no concept of what civil war would create.

Civil War Advocate Credit: CNN

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan traveled to former President Donald Trump’s weekend rally in Ohio and spoke to some of his supporters who warned of more violence like that witnessed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In a CNN clip posted to his Twitter page, O’Sullivan interviewed one Trump supporter who was convinced the former president would be reinstated by August. He espoused a fictional conspiracy theory holding that the “military” already knows Trump won the 2020 election by “over 80 percent.”

“He’s coming back,” the supporter said.

“And what if that doesn’t happen?” asked O’Sullivan, pointing out that the Constitution doesn’t have a mechanism to “reinstate” a defeated president.

“We’re gonna be in a civil war,” the supporter said. “Because the militia will be taking over.”

Another man, a self-proclaimed member of the militant right-wing group the Three Percenters, wasn’t quite as definitive, but also offered warnings of violence. He said he went to the protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but claimed not to have joined the rioters and insurrectionists who violently stormed the building itself. He […]