‘We’re gonna be in a civil war’: Trump supporter warns of more violence if the ex-president isn’t reinstated

CNN reporter Donie O’Sullivan traveled to former President Donald Trump’s weekend rally in Ohio and spoke to some of his supporters who warned of more violence like that witnessed at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
In a CNN clip posted to his Twitter page, O’Sullivan interviewed one Trump supporter who was convinced the former president would be reinstated by August. He espoused a fictional conspiracy theory holding that the “military” already knows Trump won the 2020 election by “over 80 percent.”
“He’s coming back,” the supporter said.
“And what if that doesn’t happen?” asked O’Sullivan, pointing out that the Constitution doesn’t have a mechanism to “reinstate” a defeated president.
“We’re gonna be in a civil war,” the supporter said. “Because the militia will be taking over.”
Another man, a self-proclaimed member of the militant right-wing group the Three Percenters, wasn’t quite as definitive, but also offered warnings of violence. He said he went to the protests at the Capitol on Jan. 6, but claimed not to have joined the rioters and insurrectionists who violently stormed the building itself. He […]
Some people have no idea what civil war would create is correct.
Some people, ignore fact. They are called “party adherents” and forcing their own way at all costs feeds their ego, and satisfies their narcissistic leader. Like ticks on a dog.
Donald Trump was documented lying 35,000 times during his time in office. He has been recorded inciting a deadly insurrection at our Capitol. He has been recorded being blatantly racist, not understanding the constitution, nor simple geography, and causing division within our country, and with other countries.
He was impeached. His lawyer was disbarred. His business and taxes are under investigation for crime. It bewilders me that someone this dangerous even has a following. I wonder about the mindset of people in our country who ignore fact and Truth.
I don’t understand why.
But the following video speaks of two reasons why for anyone with common sense. GREED AND HATRED. https://youtu.be/AmIHSeBCq5A
Maybe the civil war advocates should watch videos of the wars in Syria or Libya or read, a truly novel idea, the well documented history of the violence during the during the recently lamented “War of Northern Aggression” (snark intended).