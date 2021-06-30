The United States is on the precipice of a post-pandemic eviction crisis. More than half of all renter households lost employment income between March 2020 and March of this year, causing […]
We Have to Act Now to Stop the Coming US Eviction Crisis
We Have to Act Now to Stop the Coming US Eviction Crisis
Stephan: As this report says, "More than half of all renter households lost employment income between March 2020 and March of this year, causing one in five of those households to fall behind on rent. For black renter households, fully 29 percent owe past-due rent." Unless something is done we are about to see tens of thousands of families evicted and rendered homeless.