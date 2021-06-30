Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, June 30th, 2021

We Have to Act Now to Stop the Coming US Eviction Crisis

Author:     Fran Quigley
Source:     Jacobin
Publication Date:     06.27.2021
 Link: We Have to Act Now to Stop the Coming US Eviction Crisis
Stephan:   As this report says, "More than half of all renter households lost employment income between March 2020 and March of this year, causing one in five of those households to fall behind on rent. For black renter households, fully 29 percent owe past-due rent." Unless something is done we are about to see tens of thousands of families evicted and rendered homeless.
PHOENIX, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 05: Maricopa County constable Lenny McCloskey evicts an apartment resident for non-payment of rent on October 5, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Thousands of court-ordered evictions continue nationwide despite a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moratorium for renters impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Although state and county officials say they have tried to educate the public on the protections, many renters remain unaware and fail to complete the necessary forms to remain in their homes. In many cases landlords have worked out more flexible payment plans with vulnerable tenants, although these temporary solutions have become fraught as the pandemic drags on. With millions of Americans still unemployed due to the pandemic, federal rental assistance proposals remain gridlocked in Congress. The expiry of the CDC moratorium at year’s end looms large, as renters and landlord face a potential tsunami of evictions and foreclosures nationwide. Credit: John Moore/Getty

The United States is on the precipice of a post-pandemic eviction crisis. More than half of all renter households lost employment income between March 2020 and March of this year, causing […]

Read the Full Article